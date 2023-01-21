EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Names Jackson Wang Brand Ambassador

SHANGHAI — Louis Vuitton has appointed the Hong Kong-born singer Jackson Wang its latest brand ambassador.

Wang, who is on tour in Europe, showed up at Louis Vuitton men’s fashion show in an all-black ensemble and mingled with fellow guests such as Usher, Tyga, JJ Lin and Jasper Liu.

“I’m getting ready for an American tour, then South America and probably Europe after that. The European crowds are crazy. There’s a lot of prep, but I’m excited,” Wang told WWD before the show.

Ahead of the show, Vuitton teased the appointment with a 30-second video in which Wang invited fans to watch the livestream on Weibo and Wechat. The video received more than 188,000 views at the time of publication.

The global star, who has more than 31 million followers on Instagram and 30 million followers on Weibo, recently made headlines for reiterating his patriotic feelings on stage, calling China a “dope place” and defending the country against “bulls–t” Western media coverage. The topic started trending on Weibo and received more than 540 million clicks on the platform.

Known for treating his fans as friends and inviting them onstage during soundchecks, Wang made Weibo Trending Topics again the following day for sharing an intimate home-cooked dinner with lucky fans. The news received more than 160 million views on Weibo.

The Hong Kong-born, 28-year-old Wang is a former Olympian and member of the K-pop group Got7. Wang released his second solo studio album, “Magic Man,” last September and embarked on his first solo world tour that launched in Bangkok. Recently, Wang also confirmed his return to Coachella this April.

The restless performer is also the founder of the record label Team Wang and director of the fashion brand Team Wang Design.

“We want to bring more values to the international level,” Wang told WWD last summer after dropping a capsule collection called “Sparkles — Mudance” for his brand.

Before signing on as a Louis Vuitton ambassador, Wang was also the face of Armani Perfume in APAC and Hennessy. He was previously a China ambassador for Fendi, a “friend of the house” at Cartier and a spokesperson for Ray-Ban.

Wang is Louis Vuitton’s most high-profile Chinese ambassador appointment after Kris Wu, who fell from grace two years ago.

Vuitton cut ties with Wu after he was charged with predatory allegations in 2021. Wu was sentenced to 13 years in jail for rape and fined $83 million last November.