LET ME ENTERTAIN YOU: Louis Vuitton is augmenting its YouTube channel with a new entertainment section dubbed LVTV, featuring videos that take viewers behind the scenes with its celebrity brand ambassadors, and provide exclusive access to its fashion shows and leather goods workshops.

The editorial content is organized around five major categories: savoir-faire, institutional, friends of the house, travel and campaigns. Episodes include “Riverdale” star Madelaine Petsch doing ASMR with Vuitton handbags and shoes; Emma Stone getting ready for the 2019 Oscars, and documentary-maker Loïc Prigent visiting the historic Vuitton workshop in Asnières, on the outskirts of Paris.

Vuitton’s YouTube channel, which has 332,000 subscribers, is already home to ad campaigns, runway footage and branded content. The addition of original content, exclusive to the platform, comes at a time of rapid growth for YouTube’s fashion and beauty content, including the launch this month of a dedicated fashion vertical.

In a sign of the changing times, Vuitton teamed with YouTube star Emma Chamberlain for a video at its cruise 2020 show, which has garnered more than 2 million views. Its 20-minute clip featuring Vine stars the Dolan Twins attending the men’s spring 2020 show, meanwhile, has been watched almost 1.9 million times.