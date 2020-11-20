Louis Vuitton and the NBA on Friday introduce the next installment of their partnership, a men’s wear capsule by men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh, and a virtual selling experience at Madison Square Garden.

Launching just days after the 2020 NBA Draft, the virtual experience features the Louis Vuitton emblem at center court, models in key looks from the capsule, an assortment of accessories and the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy and trophy case, all made possible through drone footage captured at the arena.

The capsule collection, first revealed in October following the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship victory, is comprised of shoes, bags, ready-to-wear and jewelry inspired by an NBA player’s wardrobe and split into three concepts: travel, game arrival and the press conference.

“Louis Vuitton and the NBA are both icons and leaders in their respective fields, and the joining of the two promises exciting and surprising moments, forging historic memories together,” said Louis Vuitton chairman and chief executive officer Michael Burke in a statement. “Louis Vuitton has long been associated with the world’s most coveted trophies, and with this iconic partnership the legacy continues — victory does indeed travel in Louis Vuitton.”

The partnership, which is Vuitton’s first and only partnership with a North American sports league, began in January with the debut of the brand’s bespoke trophy case for the Larry O’Brien trophy, which was presented for the first time in October to the 2020 NBA Champion Lakers. The fashion house hand-crafted the trophy at its Asnières workshop outside of Paris.

NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Mark Tatum said in a statement, “The NBA Finals is defined by iconic players and memorable performances, culminating with the presentation of the Larry O’Brien trophy. The tradition, heritage and identity of Louis Vuitton create a natural synergy with the NBA, and this partnership provides a unique and befitting way to showcase our championship trophy to our fans around the world.”

The LVxNBA digital experience is open to the public and developed exclusively for online access on louisvuitton.com.