SEEING RED: For its second collaboration with Red, the nonprofit organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006, Louis Vuitton has designed a sneaker to support the fight against AIDS.

The Louis Vuitton I (Red) Trainer will be launched worldwide on Dec. 1, World AIDS Day, in select Louis Vuitton stores worldwide. For each one sold, $200 will be donated to the Global Fund to fight AIDS.

A variation on the LV Trainer introduced by men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh in his debut show for Vuitton in 2018, the Louis Vuitton I (Red) sneaker comes in white leather embossed with the house’s signature monogram motif, juxtaposed with bright red piping and details.

To date, Red has generated $650 million for the Global Fund to support HIV and AIDS grants, and now also backs efforts to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on critical health services for vulnerable communities. Louis Vuitton launched its collaboration with the nonprofit organization last year with a scented candle.

