The second drop of Louis Vuitton LV2 collection, the collaboration between men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh and Bape and Human Made founder Nigo, has arrived with a temporary residency in New York City.

The shop, located at Louis Vuitton’s SoHo store on 116 Greene Street, will remain until mid-October, carrying the full LV2 collection, including ready-to-wear, leather goods, footwear and accessories.

The SoHo storefront has been transformed as well with a bright yellow facade with drip effect, as well as large sculptures of the “LV Made” duck, which is the symbol of the collection, turtle rugs inspired by Nigo’s Human Made rugs, customized drum sets at the entrance, oversized mannequins and custom Marshall and Louis Vuitton speakers with LV x Nigo logos all in bright yellow.

LV2, which is Abloh’s first collaboration for Louis Vuitton, was revealed in December 2019 and launched in June. The second drop that launched today is also available on the Louis Vuitton web site.

Last summer, Louis Vuitton opened a bold green temporary residency in New York City’s Lower East Side neighborhood that followed a bright orange residency in Chicago. The West Loop shop operated from June to July 2019, coinciding with Abloh’s Figures of Speech exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art. The luxury house also operated temporary locations in London, Shanghai, Tokyo and at Ssense in Montreal.