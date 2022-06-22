×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Givenchy Is Putting Its Menswear Under the Sun

Men's

The Relaxed Suit Rules Milan for Spring 2023

Business

How Do Brands Attract Women to the Metaverse?

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-like Chinese Boy Band Teens in Times as Ambassador

The appointment of the popular boy band comes one day ahead of Louis Vuitton’s men's spring 2023 runway show.

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

SHANGHAI Louis Vuitton has named the BTS-like Chinese boy band Teens in Times — TNT for short — its latest brand ambassador.

TNT will join the likes of Yifei Liu, Zhou Dongyu, Chuxi Zhong, Jun Gong and Dilraba Dilmurat as the latest China market-focused ambassadors for the French luxury house. Weibo fans flooded the brand’s announcement video.

The video Louis Vuitton shared on Weibo has been reposted 1 million times and garnered more than 1.3 million likes at the time of publication.

Fans flooded the post’s comment section, thanking Louis Vuitton for picking the young band. Dedicated fans channeled the brand’s copy with poetic comments to support individual band members.

The boy band currently has over 10 million followers on Weibo.

Revealing the appointment a day before Louis Vuitton menswear runway show in Paris can help drive engagement to the brand’s online streaming session, which has become a key performance indicator for brands in China, and raise awareness and sales among the group’s legion of fans.

Related Galleries

According to Louis Vuitton parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s recent first-quarter financial report, revenues in Asia rose by just 8 percent, compared with an 86 percent jump in the same period last year. Despite the COVID-19 lockdown’s impact on sales in China, LVMH restated with confidence that the Chinese luxury market would bounce back rapidly.

TNT is a product of entertainment company Time Fengjun Entertainment, which was behind the success of boy bands like TFboys and Typhoon Boys.

TNT consists of seven members between the ages of 16 and 20, including band captain Ma Jiaqi, and members Ding Chengxin, Song Yaxuan, Liu Yaowen, Zhang Zhenyuan, Yan Haoxiang and He Junli. The group made its debut in late 2019 with two singles, “Endless Adventure” and “All Over the School Bulletin.”

TNT has been the face of several consumer brands, including Olay, Sketchers, Chinese fast-fashion brand Handu and beauty brand Florasis. The Louis Vuitton partnership is the band’s first luxury endorsement.

For Louis Vuitton, landing a safe ambassador has been a bumpy road in China.

Before “Mulan” star Liu’s appointment last year, the spot of a female ambassador for China had been left vacant for years. Fan Bingbing, the Chinese actress who appeared in the “X-Men” and “Iron Man” film franchises, lost her role as Vuitton’s ambassador after being fined by the Chinese government in 2018 for tax evasion.

Last July, Louis Vuitton terminated Chinese Canadian singer-actor Kris Wu’s endorsement deal after a beauty industry influencer made allegations and accused the traffic star of targeting young and sometimes underage females for sex. Wu was arrested and formally charged in August. According to local media outlets, the fallen star will be sentenced for rape after a secret trial began in Beijing two weeks ago.

Related

Louis Vuitton Taps Mulan’s Liu Yifei as Brand Ambassador

Chinese Actress Fan Bingbing Fined $130 Million for Tax Evasion

Louis Vuitton Ends Kris Wu Endorsement Over Predatory Claims

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Hot Summer Bags

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Louis Vuitton Names BTS-alike Boy Band

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad