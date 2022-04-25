EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Names Millie Bobby Brown as Brand Ambassador

ALL GOOD THINGS: Nicolas Ghesquière has made no secret of his “Stranger Things” fandom, even featuring a T-shirt bearing a poster for the Netflix series in his spring 2018 runway collection for Louis Vuitton.

When cast members including Millie Bobby Brown visited the designer’s studio in 2016, speculation was rife that a collaboration would follow. A full six years later, the French luxury house has named Brown as brand ambassador, making her debut in an eyewear campaign alongside model Karlie Kloss and singer Lous and the Yakuza.

“I met Nicolas Ghesquière six years ago and have been a fan of his work with Louis Vuitton ever since. Today, I am proud and honored to be joining the Louis Vuitton family. Truly a pinch me, full circle moment,” Brown said in a statement.

The 18-year-old British actress, who plays the telekinetic Eleven in the sci-fi series, was photographed by Steven Meisel against a terracotta backdrop wearing My Monogram sunglasses and the square-frame LV Moon style.

Millie Bobby Brown Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Brown, who is signed to IMG models, has previously featured in campaigns for companies including Calvin Klein, Pandora, Moncler and Samsung. She also owns a majority stake in her Gen Z cosmetic and skin care brand Florence by Mills.

The Vuitton campaign, which breaks online on Tuesday, was styled by Joe McKenna, with hair by Jimmy Paul and makeup by Pat McGrath. It will appear in print and online through August.

Brown, who has frequently worn Louis Vuitton on the red carpet, has been nominated for two Emmy Awards for “Stranger Things,” and in 2017 won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series with her costars.

In 2018, she became the youngest person ever to be included in Time magazine’s list of the most influential people in the world. The same year, she also became UNICEF’s youngest goodwill ambassador.

SEE ALSO:

Millie Bobby Brown Acquires Majority Stake in Florence by Mills

Millie Bobby Brown Named Pandora Brand Ambassador

The Nike X ‘Stranger Things’ Collection Look Book Is Here