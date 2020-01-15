GAME-CHANGER: In a sign of the growing influence of sports on leading luxury brands, Louis Vuitton is cooking up a partnership with the NBA, WWD has learned.

The French fashion house has sent out a save-the-date for a cocktail on Jan. 22 at its flagship on Avenue Montaigne in Paris featuring the outline of a basketball court with the LV initials glowing in the middle.

“Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer, Louis Vuitton is pleased to invite you to celebrate the new partnership between Louis Vuitton and NBA,” said the invitation, which bore the hashtag #LVxNBA. Officials at Vuitton declined further comment.

In a historic first for the French capital, the inaugural NBA regular season game will be played at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Jan. 24 between the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Vuitton has a history of sports collaborations, producing trophy cases for the America’s Cup, the FIFA World Cup, the Rugby World Cup and the Roland-Garros tennis tournament. Its recent partnership with Riot Games, the maker of the online video game “League of Legends,” extended to a capsule ready-to-wear collection.

Vuitton opened the luxury doors to sportswear with its 2017 collaboration with Supreme, and the trend shows no sign of waning, with Prada and Adidas recently announcing the launch of a long-term partnership, and Dior unveiling a sneaker with Jordan Brand at its pre-fall men’s show in Miami last month.