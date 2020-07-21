Louis Vuitton is sticking with the Las Vegas retail market.

Despite the Nevada city’s tourist economy being derailed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Vuitton went ahead with plans to open a third men’s shop there, its second within the Bellagio Resort and Casino. The brand opened a women’s store at the Bellagio late last year, just a few months before the coronavirus took hold of the West.

The new men’s shop is actually Vuitton’s third such store in Vegas, according to the brand. It has a sizable presence overall in the city, with another five branded stores, including one at the Fashion Show mall and two each within Caesar’s Palace and The Wynn.

The design of the shop is focused on travel and will display leather goods at the opening, followed by a display of shoes and other accessories. Ready-to-wear, typically much less popular among tourists, will be toward the back of the store.