Louis Vuitton and Lauren Santo Domingo, cofounder and chief brand officer of Moda Operandi, are collaborating on a digital film showcasing the French house’s iconic Capucines bags.

The editorial short film follows Santo Domingo through her day in New York, highlighting the versatility of the Capucines. It shows her working on her computer and sipping coffee on her terrace, commuting to work and hailing a cab, making decisions about fabric swatches, going to a restaurant for lunch and dressing up and going out at night — each time wearing a different Capucines bag. Seven bags are featured. She’s also dressed in Louis Vuitton pre-fall 2019.

This is the first time Santo Domingo has partnered with a fashion house on a campaign.

As part of the partnership, the Louis Vuitton Capucines bag will be made available to preorder through Moda Operandi personal stylists. The retail price of the bags range from $4,750 to $7,450.

“The Moda client has always had an appetite for luxury. She is also technologically adept, and looks for the path between iconic heritage brands like Louis Vuitton and modern e-commerce. My job is to forge that path, connecting the Moda woman with the products I love — like the Capucines — while honoring the long-standing values of our partners. This campaign and partnership achieves that,” said Santo Domingo.

The film, which launches today, will appear on Louis Vuitton’s social platforms (Instagram, YouTube,) as well as Moda Operandi and Santo Domingo’s social platforms.

To view the film: https://youtu.be/T-7Ur8Ut3MA