Louis Vuitton Teams Up With Lego on Holiday Window Displays

Master Lego builders will create festive scenes featuring Paris landmarks and reproductions of the French luxury brand's signature trunks.

A rendering of the Louis Vuitton holiday window displays with Lego
A rendering of the Louis Vuitton holiday window displays with Lego. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

LEGO MASTERS: The Christmas trees in Louis Vuitton’s holiday windows this year will be made of plastic — thousands of Lego bricks, that is. The French luxury brand will team with master Lego builders to create the festive scenes that were unveiled on Oct. 29 and will remain on display until Jan. 1, the brand said on Thursday.

Vuitton previously collaborated with the Danish toy company on its “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibition, which featured a giant birthday cake made of 31,700 Lego bricks. The traveling showcase arrived in New York City last month after previous stops in Paris, France; Singapore, and Los Angeles, California. 

The holiday windows project, which coincides with the 90th anniversary of the Lego Group, will include a variety of concepts, from recreations of Paris landmarks like the Arc de Triomphe and the Pont Neuf bridge to high jewelry niches resembling the house’s signature trunks, complete with realistic hardware and handles. 

Drawing inspiration from an archival image, trunks are stacked to resemble the Eiffel Tower, while the facade of certain stores will be adorned with exterior designs, spanning from 6 feet to almost 50 feet, accented with bricks. Meanwhile, special packaging will feature Lego motifs.

After the displays are taken down, the bricks will be repurposed through partnerships with local schools.

Last year, Vuitton dedicated the windows of boutiques around the world to the memory of Virgil Abloh, its former artistic director of men’s collections, who died of cancer on Nov. 28 at age 41. The displays featured large panels of smudged, vibrant color and the poignant tagline “Virgil was here.”

