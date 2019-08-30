Louis Vuitton and Ssense have partnered to open a monthlong women’s pop-up at Ssense Montreal for the Louis Vuitton fall/winter 2019 collection. The shop will be open from Aug. 30 to Sept. 29.

The pop-up is a large-scale installation inspired by the Structural Expressionism era from the Seventies, as well as Centre Pompidou in Paris, which was re-created for the fall/winter 2019 runway show by artistic director of women’s collections Nicolas Ghesquière. Inside, the shop carries the French fashion house’s ready-to-wear, accessories and leather goods pieces such as slip dresses, shoes and accessories with Monogram and Damier motifs.

Much like the iconic building located between Paris’ 3rd and 4th arrondissements, the pop-up installation has pipes on the building’s facade and inner walls, and details like neon lights, glitching screens and mirrors in reference to the inception of the digital technology during the Structural Expressionism age.

Louis Vuitton has opened a slew of temporary shops, most recently in New York City in July and Chicago in June — both in support of Virgil Abloh’s men’s collections for the house. The house also opened pop-ups in London and Shanghai in October for Abloh’s debut collections and in Tokyo in January.

On the women’s side, Louis Vuitton opened pop-ups in New York City in February 2018 for its Archlight sneaker designed by Ghesquière and in October 2018 for its Catogram collaboration collection with Grace Coddington. The house also opened temporary shops at Selfridges for its fall/winter 2018 and 2019 collections.

As for Ssense, the Montreal-based fashion platform hosted pop-ups with Valentino in 2018 and with Drake for the rapper’s fifth studio album, “Scorpion.”

