HORROR SHOW: Nicolas Ghesquière has come up with a novel way to present his pre-fall collection — literally.

The look book features brand ambassadors and celebrities including Chloë Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, Jennifer Connelly and Jaden Smith posing as characters on the cover of fictional pulp books, including horror, adventure and fantasy titles.

Billie Lourd and Cody Fern, who co-star in “American Horror Story,” appear on a tome titled “Secret Spell” under the tagline: “It takes two to terrify.” Emma Roberts, wearing a scarlet dress, is shown in a dragon’s embrace under the title “The Dragon Slayer.”

Léa Seydoux, Sophie Turner, Angelica Ross, Stacy Martin, Kelsey Asbille, Doona Bae, Laura Harrier, Zhong Chuxi, Yaya, Noémie Merlant, Deepika Padukone, Woodkid, Rinko Kikuchi, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Robyn and Samara Weaving complete the cast.

The outfits, ranging from sportswear to tailoring, are as varied as the characters portrayed. “In such a ‘wearable library’, each outfit writes its own chapter made up of romantic monologues,” Vuitton said in a statement.

Ghesquière, who posted the full look book to his Instagram account, included a T-shirt featuring the original cover from William Peter Blatty’s 1971 cult horror novel “The Exorcist.”

The initiative is the latest example of luxury brands using pre-collections — traditionally viewed as commercial filler between runway shows — as major communications platforms.