SEOUL — Louis Vuitton has opened a temporary residency in Seoul, South Korea.

The pop-up residency opened on July 12, following the recent presentation in South Korea featuring Louis Vuitton Global Ambassadors BTS. Back in January, Louis Vuitton reached its biggest online audience for a men’s fashion show with BTS’ influence, and their popularity in South Korea is certain to draw clients to the residency.

Louis Vuitton has transformed a two-story space, originally a popular café, to fit the themes of its latest collection. Ready-to-wear, accessories, leather goods and collectors’ items were on display and available for purchase, including the buzzy carrot pouch and takeaway coffee cup bag.

Familiar silhouettes, such as the Keepall and Soft Trunk, were also featured using new textiles, such as the new eco-friendly “felt line,” which uses recycled materials from existing stock. Several other items showcased were drawn from streetwear, such as the monogram skateboard and the LV Trainer.

The temporary residency is open through July 31 and is following safety protocols by requiring masks, temperature checks and hand sanitization upon entry.