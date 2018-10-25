CAT’S MEOW: Louis Vuitton will launch the collaboration between its women’s artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière and fashion editor Grace Coddington at an exclusive pop-up store in New York’s Meatpacking district opening on Friday.

The capsule collection, dubbed Catogram, was first unveiled at Ghesquière’s cruise show in May in the southern French hilltop village of Saint-Paul-de-Vence.

Sporting silk pajamas blending the LV monogram with her signature drawings of felines, Coddington told WWD at the time that the project was born out of her “Catwalk Cats” tome, originally published in 2006, though she updated the characters for the occasion.

“I know they all look the same, but actually, they’re kind of new. I tend to draw them all doing the same thing, because they’re all my cats, and then they’re his dogs as well,” she explained, referring to Ghesquière’s pets Léon and Achilles. “I hopes it makes you smile.”

The designer said he was drawn to Coddington’s quirky persona. “This cruise show is about eccentricity for me. It’s about how an individual can have his own proper style and can start a movement. I love this idea of someone eccentric that mixes things in her own way,” he said.

The New York pop-up, set to run through Nov. 12, will offer bags ranging from a Neverfull tote lined with mouse-printed canvas to clutches shaped like cartoon cats and dogs. Ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories — including blankets and umbrellas — complete the collection.

The temporary space on Ninth Avenue will also carry a curated selection of items from the cruise collection, in addition to styles exclusive to New York City, such as the City Steamer Cabas bag, Laureate desert boots and silk pajamas in a limited black color way.

The collection will be available on Friday in two other pop-up stores — located at the SKP mall in Beijing and at Selfridges department store in London — in addition to selected stores, ahead of a worldwide rollout on Nov. 2, a spokeswoman for Vuitton said.

Earlier this week, Ghesquière and Coddington discussed their friendship and career paths in a conversation with Alina Cho at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.