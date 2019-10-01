Louis Vuitton’s spring 2020 Paris Fashion Week show is almost here.

In the leadup to the French label’s Tuesday Louvre presentation, the brand has tweeted photos of several bags it says will be featured, including a “video tape clutch.”

The Louis Vuitton show is slated for 7:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. EDT) ⁠— and consumers will be able to catch every look without an invite. When the presentation is supposed to begin, just check out the player below.

