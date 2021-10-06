×
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 6, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Cartier and Kering Launch Watch and Jewelry Sustainability Pact

Could We Live in a World Where Luxury Fashion Becomes Zero Waste?

Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2022

Louis Vuitton Taps ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung as New Global Ambassador

The Korean model-actress played one of the main characters in the Netflix hit series.

Hoyeon Jung walks on the runway
Hoyeon Jung walks on the runway during the Cedric Charlier fashion show during Paris Fashion Week 2019. Sipa USA via AP

Louis Vuitton has tapped HoYeon Jung as their newest global ambassador.

The model, who made her acting debut in the wildly popular Korean drama series “Squid Game,” is now the French fashion house’s new global Maison Ambassador for fashion, watches and jewelry.

“It is an honor to start my acting career with Louis Vuitton, the brand I have modeled for. I look forward to all the moments with Louis Vuitton as a global ambassador,” Jung said in a statement.

Jung, who walked the runway for the label’s spring 2017 show, is best known in South Korea for her career as a model, having placed second on the fourth season of “Korea’s Next Top Model” when she was 20. When she made her international modeling debut in 2016, she also walked for Opening Ceremony, Marc Jacobs, Fendi, Rag & Bone, Alberta Ferretti and Max Mara.

HoYeon Jung, Louis Vuitton
HoYeon Jung is the newest global ambassador for Louis Vuitton. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Throughout her career, she has also walked for brands such as Schiaparelli, Chanel, Miu Miu, Emilio Pucci, Prabal Gurung and Lanvin.

“I immediately fell in love with HoYeon’s great talent and fantastic personality, and I am looking forward to starting this new chapter of the journey we started at Louis Vuitton a few years ago,” said Nicolas Ghesquière, the brand’s artistic director of women’s collections.

Jung is also the most followed Korean actress on Instagram to date, with over 15 million followers and counting. 

Netflix’s “Squid Game” is about a contest consisting of 456 players, who all happen to be in debt, playing a set of children’s games for a chance to win 45.6 billion South Korean won (equivalent to over $38 million). However, losing comes with deadly consequences.

Jung plays Kang Sae-byeok, one of the contestants. Starring alongside her are Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Heo Sung-tae, and O Yeong-su who play Seong Gi-hun, Cho Sang-woo, Jang Deok-su and Oh Il-nam, respectively.

The series became the first Korean drama to top the streaming service’s top 10 weekly most-watched TV show charts worldwide, reaching number one in both the U.S. and U.K. It will reportedly be Netflix’s most watched series to date.

