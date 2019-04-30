Next stop Mexico City: To mark Louis Vuitton’s 30th year in Mexico, the city has been chosen as the 14th location to host the French brand’s roving “Time Capsule” exhibition. From May 24 to June 16, Vuitton will showcase the history of the house, and revisit innovations in technology and design.

The “Time Capsule” sets off from the house’s beginnings in 1854 to the present day, the story told via rare objects culled from the Louis Vuitton archive. As advances in transport have transformed the world and lifestyles, Vuitton has adapted by offering travelers imaginative creations.

The exhibition will be divided into six sections, the first an “Artisans’ Room,” featuring experiences with Louis Vuitton craftsmen. Others delve into design features that can be traced to Vuitton’s very first trunks; how Vuitton met the demands of new forms of transport; how the leather-goods house enabled its clients to travel in style. Trunks, the symbol of the heritage brand and its first product, get pride of place, along with a selection of other memorable and emblematic creations.

“Time Capsule” made its debut in Hong Kong in 2017, and has touched down in such cities as Bangkok, Berlin, Singapore, Dubai, Shanghai and Los Angeles.

The Mexico City showcase will be held at El Palacio de Hierro Polanco. Admission is free, and the exhibition is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be an opening event May 23 in Mexico City.