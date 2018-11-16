NEW YORK, NEW YORK: Louis Vuitton is heading to the Big Apple for its next cruise show in May, according to a post on Friday by Nicolas Ghesquière, artistic director of the house’s women’s collections, on his personal Instagram page. It was accompanied by a compilation video of recent venues for the house’s cruise shows mixed with images of the New York skyline and a bridge at sunset.

The event will take place on May 8, with the location yet to be disclosed.

Accustomed to showing his Louis Vuitton collections in the majestic surroundings of the Louvre museum, Ghesquière opted for an equally exceptional, but altogether more confidential, art destination for his cruise display in May, at the Fondation Maeght in the village of Saint-Paul de Vence in the South of France.

In 2017, the globetrotting house staged its cruise show at the Miho Museum, a stunning mountaintop venue located near Kyoto, Japan, designed by I.M. Pei, the architect behind the Louvre pyramid in Paris.

New York seems to be the destination of choice for European fashion houses of late. Versace will hold its pre-fall show in Manhattan on Dec. 2, while Chanel will show its next Métiers d’Art collection at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Dec. 4.