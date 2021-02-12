Louis Vuitton is taking its personal appointments to new places. To convenience consumers amid the coronavirus pandemic, the French luxury house is bringing the retail experience to the doorsteps of its clients’ homes for the next three months in Southern California.

The brand, which often highlights the theme of travel in ad campaigns to showcase its luggage and bags, has taken its “LV by Appointment” initiative to Los Angeles and Orange County: a mobile store curated with a personalized selection of pieces for those who opt for the service. Offerings will include new collections and rare items, noted the brand, in women’s and men’s leather goods, ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, watches, jewelry, travel and fragrances, “all tailored to their preferences.” The traveling shop debuted in New York, Connecticut, the Hamptons and other Northeastern regions late last year and is now available in L.A. until mid-March, followed by Orange County through the end of April.

There is no additional charge for the service. Those looking to make an appointment (which has COVID-19 safety protocols in place) are told to contact a client adviser at their local Louis Vuitton store.

The mobile shop is also a social media opportunity for the house, which offers the hashtag #LVbyAppointment for those who want to follow its whereabouts.