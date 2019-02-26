VIRTUAL VOYAGE: To coincide with the launch of its spring fashion collection in stores, Louis Vuitton has unveiled a series of what it describes as “futuristic postcards” in the form of digital window displays in 12 of its stores worldwide.

Created by scenographer Es Devlin under the artistic direction of Nicolas Ghesquière, the installations are conceived as “teleportation portals towards a transformed city, living postcards of tomorrow’s world,” the house said.

Each window display features original video content lasting 24 hours created by artist Mike “Beeple” Winkelmann, who also designed a series of exclusive prints for the spring collection.

The displays were recently unveiled in stores in Paris, London, New York City, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Milan and Tokyo.