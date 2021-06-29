Louis Vuitton is bringing its temporary residence back to New York City’s SoHo.

The new residence opening on June 30 is dedicated to sunglasses, jewelry and sneakers designed by Virgil Abloh, men’s artistic director, and on July 9, the space will roll out the men’s fall 2021 collection, previewing ready-to-wear, accessories, leather goods and gifts.

The psychedelic space features a bold purple exterior, and a gradient interior that transitions from rose to yellow and finally green and blue in the back of the space. Accessories are displayed along the walls, tables and on trunks among monochromatic mannequins throughout the space.

A few styles on display at the residency will include Cuban chains, Millionaires sunglasses first designed by Pharrell Williams and Nigo for Louis Vuitton in 2005 and redone by Abloh for his spring 2019 collection, chain link jewelry, hard-sided trunks and exclusive items such as a mesh cap.

This installation is the latest in a series of global men’s fashion events that Louis Vuitton has hosted named Louis Vuitton: Walk in the Park, and is the first in New York City.

Prior to this opening, Louis Vuitton hosted temporary residencies on the Lower East Side of New York in 2019 and in SoHo in 2020 to promote the LV2 collection made in collaboration with Nigo.