Louis Vuitton Will Take Your Order in Saint-Tropez This Summer

BON APPETIT: Louis Vuitton, long synonymous with its famous monogram, may soon be thought of for mouthwatering meals, too.

Venturing further into the hospitality business, the French luxury giant is opening a summer restaurant in Saint-Tropez at the White 1921 Hotel on the Place des Lices, WWD has learned.

The 40-seat outdoor restaurant, slated to open June 17 for the summer, is not attached to a Louis Vuitton store, although there is one close by.

The eatery is called Mory Sacko at Louis Vuitton, named after the up-and-coming chef at the MoSuke restaurant in Paris, which boasts one Michelin star.

According to Vuitton, the vegetable-heavy menu will feature “globe-trotting recipes where African and Japanese influences meet the know-how of French cuisine.” For lunch, Sacko plans to offer gourmet versions of the Japanese lunch box known as “ekiben,” here featuring glass containers on a bespoke wooden tray.

Sacko also contributed to the decor, which boasts ship-deck wooden flooring, rattan chairs and hanging lamps, plus a verdant wall studded with sculpted monogram emblems.

The French luxury giant opened its first Vuitton café and restaurant in 2020 at its flagship boutique in Osaka, Japan, and followed up last year with an LV Café and chocolate shop at its new seven-story Ginza Namiki flagship in Tokyo.

In addition, last month the brand debuted a pop-up restaurant at its flagship in Seoul’s Gangnam district, that Louis Vuitton Café will be overseen by Korean-born French chef Pierre Sang Boyer, who runs several restaurants in Paris.

Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of Vuitton, has hinted that eateries and even hotels could be a future expansion avenue for the megabrand.

