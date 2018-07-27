GOODBYE, JOSEPH: Louise Trotter is leaving her post as creative director of Joseph after nine years. Her last collection for the British label will be pre-fall 2019, WWD has learned.

Hirosuke Takagi, chief executive officer of Joseph, said Trotter had decided to leave, having made “a significant contribution to the brand, in particular our international expansion, the launch of men’s wear and, most recently, accessories.” He added that the company was grateful “for her important contribution to Joseph and the foundation she has built for its continuous success.”

Trotter said her departure marks the end of an era. “Working for Joseph for the past nine years has been an incredible experience, and I feel very lucky to have been surrounded by such an amazing and talented team who worked alongside me with passion and creativity. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to my team and the brilliant collaborators who have traveled on this journey with me.”

Trotter will leave at the end of August and a new creative director will be appointed in due course, the company said. Trotter joined Joseph in 2009 from the British high street label Jigsaw, where she also held the title of creative director. Before Jigsaw, she served as senior vice president, creative director of H Hilfiger. She was previously vice president of product design and development for women’s merchandise at Gap brand.

During her tenure at Joseph, Trotter put a strong focus on luxe separates, buttery leathers and a mix of tailored and fluid clothing. For her resort 2019 collection, Trotter said she wanted the feel to be “less precious and more relaxed. Dressed and undressed at the same time. It’s all about the emotion — how the pieces feel against the body.” The collection was full of deconstructed tailoring, with some of the looks accessorized with fuzzy slippers.