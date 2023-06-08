Louisiana Senator Celebrates National Seersucker Day

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy knows how to support his constituents.

For the 10th year, the politician and physician — along with 12 other members of the Congress and more than 130 staffers — donned their seersucker jackets and pants in Washington, D.C., to celebrate National Seersucker Day.

Joseph Haspel Sr., of New Orleans, is credited with creating the first seersucker suit for the U.S. market in 1909. His great-granddaughter, Laurie Haspel Aronson, runs the Haspel company today.

“Today, we celebrate National Seersucker Day. Seersucker is a New Orleans invention and fashionable warm weather staple,” Cassidy said. “It’s an honor to have carried on this tradition for the past 10 years alongside my colleague Sen. Dianne Feinstein. I look forward to many more.”

Former U.S. Sen. Trent Lott brought Seersucker Thursday to Congress in 1996, but it eventually fizzled out. Cassidy revived it in 2014 when he was in the House of Representatives and then brought it to the Senate when he assumed that role in 2015.

Some 130 sfaffers joined the senator for an official photo wearing seersucker. U.S. Senate Photographic Services, John Shinkle

On Wednesday, Cassidy and Feinstein passed a resolution in the Senate to establish Thursday, June 8, as National Seersucker Day.

In a video posted to Twitter on Thursday, Cassidy donned a seersucker jacket and invited people to visit his office in Washington to see the seersucker wallpaper he uses. “National Seersucker Day,” he said in the video, “a day in which we bring a little bit of the culture of Louisiana to Washington, D.C. I hope you enjoy seersucker on a warm Louisiana day, which makes it feel like it is a cool Louisiana day.”