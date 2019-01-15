MIU MIU’S GIRLS: Miu Miu has tapped Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon to front the brand’s spring 2019 ad campaign.

British photographer David Sims portrayed Leon in the backseat of a car against a blurred cityscape. Other images feature actresses Juliette Lewis, Maya Hawke, Zazie Beetz, and Chinese model Du Juan aboard coaches and buses.

This is not the first time Leon fronts a fashion campaign as she was tapped as one of four models for the images of Stella McCartney’s Pop fragrance in 2016.

The 22-year-old Leon also recently walked her first runway show last September during New York Fashion Week, appearing on the catwalk of Gypsy Sport.