Lourdes Leon fronts the Miu Miu spring 2019 ad campaign.

Lourdes Leon fronts the Miu Miu spring 2019 ad campaign.

David Sims/Courtesy Photo



MIU MIU’S GIRLS: Miu Miu has tapped Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon to front the brand’s spring 2019 ad campaign.

British photographer David Sims portrayed Leon in the backseat of a car against a blurred cityscape. Other images feature actresses Juliette Lewis, Maya Hawke, Zazie Beetz, and Chinese model Du Juan aboard coaches and buses.

This is not the first time Leon fronts a fashion campaign as she was tapped as one of four models for the images of Stella McCartney’s Pop fragrance in 2016.

The 22-year-old Leon also recently walked her first runway show last September during New York Fashion Week, appearing on the catwalk of Gypsy Sport.

Madonna Miu Miu
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus