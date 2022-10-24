×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Remodeling the Aging Conversation With Paulina Porizkova

Fashion

Looking at Karl Lagerfeld From All Angles

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Taps Robert Pattinson for Spring Menswear Campaign

Lourdes Leon Goes Monochromatic in Black Minidress, Leather Trenchcoat and Ultra Tall Boots for Ugg‘s ‘Feel House’ Pop-up Launch

The artist wore the footwear brand's Classic Ultra Tall boots with her look.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: Lourdes Leon attends UGG launches 'Feel House' with exclusive celebration at FEEL House on October 22, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for UGG)
Lourdes Leon attends Ugg's Feel House launch on Friday. Getty Images for UGG

Lourdes Leon had a standout fashion moment at Ugg’s Feel House event in New York on Saturday to celebrate the launch of the brand’s multisensory pop-up community space in Brooklyn, New York.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: Lourdes Leon attends UGG launches 'Feel House' with exclusive celebration at FEEL House on October 22, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for UGG)
Lourdes Leon attends Ugg’s Feel House launch event on Friday, in Brooklyn, New York. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for UGG

Leon arrived at the soiree’s second night in a monochromatic ensemble, opting for a sleeveless black minidress under a leather coat. She accessorized with a black and white handbag, a statement necklace and silver rings.

The Lock&Key singer coupled her look with the Ugg’s Classic Ultra Tall boots in black, which she wore over sheer stockings with lace details across the welts.

Related Galleries

She previously fronted the label for her mother Madonna’s 63rd birthday party last year in August, arriving at the celebration in a sleeveless brown dress, gold crystal-embellished strapped heels and a mini handbag from Ugg’s third collaborative release with Telfar, as part of the fall 2021 collection.

The gathering featured exhibitions from New York-based artists Shawna X, Alicia Mersey and Grace Miceli. The activation included in-person customizations of Ugg’s Classic Boots based on tattoo-inspired designs by JonBoy, and musical performances by Sean Bennett of Yozart and Grammy-nominated rapper Tierra Whack.

Leon has kept quite a busy schedule this year. In March, she attended Vanity Fair’s 2022 Oscars after party wearing a plunging sequined silver and blue Versace gown with baby-blue heels. The following month, Leon starred in Calvin Klein’s joint campaign with CK1 Palace, modeling several styles, including a logo-embossed sweatshirt, biker shorts set and lingerie.

Recently, she sat in the front row at Tom Ford’s New York Fashion Week show last month with Madonna and Rocco Ritchie, wearing a black tank mididress and sandals.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Hot Summer Bags

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Lourdes Leon Dazzles in Minidress and Ugg Boots at ’Feel House' Pop-up

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad