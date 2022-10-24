Lourdes Leon Goes Monochromatic in Black Minidress, Leather Trenchcoat and Ultra Tall Boots for Ugg‘s ‘Feel House’ Pop-up Launch

Lourdes Leon had a standout fashion moment at Ugg’s Feel House event in New York on Saturday to celebrate the launch of the brand’s multisensory pop-up community space in Brooklyn, New York.

Lourdes Leon attends Ugg ’s Feel House launch event on Friday, in Brooklyn, New York. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for UGG

Leon arrived at the soiree’s second night in a monochromatic ensemble, opting for a sleeveless black minidress under a leather coat. She accessorized with a black and white handbag, a statement necklace and silver rings.

The Lock&Key singer coupled her look with the Ugg’s Classic Ultra Tall boots in black, which she wore over sheer stockings with lace details across the welts.

She previously fronted the label for her mother Madonna’s 63rd birthday party last year in August, arriving at the celebration in a sleeveless brown dress, gold crystal-embellished strapped heels and a mini handbag from Ugg’s third collaborative release with Telfar, as part of the fall 2021 collection.

The gathering featured exhibitions from New York-based artists Shawna X, Alicia Mersey and Grace Miceli. The activation included in-person customizations of Ugg’s Classic Boots based on tattoo-inspired designs by JonBoy, and musical performances by Sean Bennett of Yozart and Grammy-nominated rapper Tierra Whack.

Leon has kept quite a busy schedule this year. In March, she attended Vanity Fair’s 2022 Oscars after party wearing a plunging sequined silver and blue Versace gown with baby-blue heels. The following month, Leon starred in Calvin Klein’s joint campaign with CK1 Palace, modeling several styles, including a logo-embossed sweatshirt, biker shorts set and lingerie.

Recently, she sat in the front row at Tom Ford’s New York Fashion Week show last month with Madonna and Rocco Ritchie, wearing a black tank mididress and sandals.