Lourdes Leon Fronts Bimba y Lola Fall Campaign

IMMATERIAL GIRL: Spanish contemporary brand Bimba y Lola has tapped Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon to feature in its fall 2021 campaign, a jaunt through a digital landscape.

The campaign, titled #thisisTECHNONATURE, was made under the creative direction of British artist Isamaya Ffrench, who also created the makeup looks sported by Leon.

In the video directed by Carlos Saéz, Daniel Benza and César Rodrez, Leon’s adventure starts with a bright pink walking mushroom that hops on her hand. With a kiss, the fungus transports her into a virtual world.

As Leon dances her way through the otherworldly flora, her outfit changes from an oversize T-shirt to incorporate various garments in the season’s bold prints, chunky jewelry and fuzzy handbags.

Although this is not the first time Leon has appeared in an advertising campaign, 2021 marks her “official coming-of-age,” according to a biographical note accompanying the campaign’s release.

The performer was among the cover faces of Vogue’s September issue alongside Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Precious Lee, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi and Yumi Nu.

Founded in 2005 by sisters María and Uxía Dominguez, Bimba y Lola has over 290 stores in 19 countries, mainly in Europe, South America and Asia.

