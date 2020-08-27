Hollywood talent agency CAA has added Lourdes Leon to its growing roster of clients.

No stranger to sitting front row at fashion shows, from appearances at Burberry to Proenza Schouler, the 23-year-old was born into the spotlight as the daughter of music icon Madonna.

Leon is a performer and artist in the making. She attended LaGuardia School of Performing Arts in New York and continues to pursue studies in musical theater at the University of Michigan.

She has engaged in various endeavors throughout the years. When she was younger, Leon collaborated with her mother as creative director of the Material Girl fashion line, which was sold at Macy’s. And in music, she contributed to Madonna’s 2012 “MDNA” project.

Leon made her runway show debut in 2018 as a model for Gypsy Sport at New York Fashion Week. She’s been the face of Miu Miu, Converse and Miaou. Stella McCartney tapped her for her Pop fragrance campaign, as well as an Adidas by Stella McCartney ad, which Leon co-directed with filmmaker Anna Pollack. Supreme, too, snagged her for its collaboration with Jean Paul Gaultier. And notably, last year, Leon garnered attention when she performed at Art Basel in Miami as part of a show for Spanish brand Desigual.

Leon is often making headlines, and it’s typically for her fashion, whether her look is featured in a paparazzi shot or photograph posted by Madonna on Instagram.