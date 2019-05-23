This year’s Love Ball 3 has lined up its roster of judges. Dita Von Teese, André Leon Talley, Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, David and Phillipe Blond, David LaChapelle, Janet Mock, Kevin Aviance, Nicky Hilton-Rothschild, Miss Lawrence, Patrick Starr and Teyana Taylor are confirmed to be judges for the event.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America and Susanne Bartsch have teamed to bring Love Ball 3 to Gotham Hall in New York on June 25. The event, being held during World Pride, seeks to raise life-saving funds for the CFDA/Vogue HIV/AIDS Initiative at the New York Community Trust.

The night will feature six categories that allow members from the ballroom community, celebrities and nightlife icons to compete for a one-of-six, one-of-a-kind trophies designed by notable contemporary artists.

Billy Porter, the Tony- and Grammy-award winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright and star of “Pose” on FX, will serve as the ball’s master of ceremonies.

Additional judges will be added in the coming weeks.

In 1989 and 1991, Bartsch, event producer and fund-raiser, presented The Love Ball at Roseland Ballroom in New York. The benefit mixed high fashion and celebrities with the ballroom community from Paris Dupree’s drag houses in Harlem. Love Balls 1 and 2 funded more than $2.5 million for programs for people affected by HIV and AIDS.

Sponsors of Love Ball 3 include MAC Cosmetics. With its Viva Glam campaign, MAC has worked with celebrities such as Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Sia, Mary J. Blige and Ricky Martin to raise more than $500 million for HIV and AIDS programs worldwide. Additional sponsors are Lyft and Skyy.

Tickets can be purchased online at eventbee.com/v/loveball3#/tickets.