The six winners of the upcoming Love Ball III will walk away with a lot more than just bragging rights.

Six artists — Kaws, Kenny Scharf, Lucy Dodd, Raul de Nieves, Jack Pierson and Tony Oursler — were tapped to customize a sports trophy with their own signature artistic flair. The resulting six-foot sculptures will be awarded during the competitive ballroom event on June 25, when trophies will go home with the winners of six categories: Head to Toe, Hair Spectacular, Beauty and Face, Move to the Groove, Show Stoppers and Battle of the Legendary Houses. (A consolation prize: Billy Porter will serve as the evening’s emcee.)

The Love Ball was started by Susanne Bartsch in 1989 to benefit programs for people affected by HIV/AIDS; combined with a second event in 1991, the initiative raised over $2.5 million while celebrating fashion and the Harlem ballroom scene of Paris Dupree’s drag houses. For the third iteration of the event (which is almost sold out), Bartsch has also paired up with the CFDA to raise funds for the CFDA-Vogue Initiative/New York City AIDS Fund of The New York Community Trust.