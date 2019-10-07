Love Your Melon, an apparel brand that gives 50 percent of net profits to nonprofit organizations that lead the fight against pediatric cancer, has teamed with Disney, Pixar and “Star Wars” on product collaborations. Love Your Melon will be working with these companies on a headwear collection for retail that will include the brand’s signature beanie, in addition to other headwear in future releases.

“Love Your Melon is dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer and has given $6.2 million to pediatric cancer research. By incorporating Disney, Pixar and “Star Wars” characters into our products, we are able to expand our product collection for our supporters globally,” said Zachary Quinn, president of Love Your Melon.

Products will be available to purchase at loveyourmelon.com/Disney beginning Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. CST. Prices range from $40 for the beanie to $65 for the double-pom beanie. The product collaborations will run through 2021. The Disney, Pixar and “Star Wars” deal is all under Disney with one master agreement.

Since its founding in 2012, Love Your Melon has given more than 175,000 beanies to children battling cancer.

