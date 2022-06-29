×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 29, 2022

LoveShackFancy and State Bags Launch New Travel Collection

The six-piece, limited-edition collection includes a check-in suitcase, carry-on luggage, travel backpack, travel pouch set and toiletry kit.

A selection of the bags from
A selection of the bags from State Bags and LoveShackFancy. courtesy shot.

LoveShackFancy has partnered with State Bags, a family bag company, to launch a new travel collection.

The six-piece, limited-edition travel collection includes a check-in suitcase, a carry-on size suitcase, travel backpack, mini travel backpack, travel pouch set and toiletry kit, featuring floral prints, pastels and romantic details for which LoveShackFancy is known.

“As a company we aim to inspire exploration, discovery and togetherness,” said Jacq Tatelman, cofounder, chief executive officer and creative director of State. “We are excited to be partnering with LoveShackFancy for our first adult and kids travel collection. Their highly recognizable prints capture the attention and hearts of super fans all over the country, and we can’t wait to introduce them to the world of State.”

LoveShackFancy and State Bags Launch New
Travel bags from State Bags and LoveShackFancy. courtesy shot

The garden party-inspired collection is available at statebags.com, loveshackfancy.com and in all LoveShackFancy stores. Prices range from $85 for the toiletry kit to $325 for the Logan check-in suitcase.

“Like LoveShackFancy, State is more than a product, it is a way to live and enjoy life. I have always been a fan of the brand’s thoughtfully designed bags and its give back mission, so I was thrilled to collaborate on a collection inspired by the wonder of travel,” said Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder of LoveShackFancy. “Marrying our prints with functional luggage is the perfect pairing for summer adventures.”

State allocates a portion of its profits every year to create a life-changing impact in America’s most underserved communities. This collection will support State’s newest initiative, Travel Academy in partnership with Puzzle International, to give the gift to travel to students growing up in New York City’s most underfunded neighborhoods.

As reported, LoveShackFancy introduced footwear with Sophia Webster in April and sunglasses this month and looks to launch handbags and beauty.

