Lizzie Tisch has brought her pop-up concept LTD by Lizzie Tisch — an experiential style venture focused on exclusive, limited-edition designer collaborations — to the Nate Berkus Apartment at the Loews Regency Hotel at 540 Park Avenue in New York.

Tisch threw a cocktail party Tuesday night to kick off the three-day shopping event, attended by Kelly Ripa, Jill Kargman, Jeff Gordon, Ingrid Vandebosch, Robert Verdi, Dwyer Kilcollin, Carolyn Rowan and Sylvana Durrett.

Tisch is showing a handful of fashion and accessories collections. The theme this time is “Lizziewood,” and the lines include Elder Statesman, a luxury lifestyle brand founded in 2007 by Greg Chait specializing in cashmere ready-to-wear, accessories, kids and home; Rogue Bespoke, a collection designed by John Pelaez of exclusive, one-of-a-kind or limited-edition jackets; Greg Lauren, known for its androgynous, deconstructed collections for men and women that are almost entirely handmade in his Los Angeles studio; Elisabeth Weinstock, a designer specializing in authentic, exotic snakeskin handbags and accessories; Lisa Eisner Jewelry, featuring chunky gold bracelets, earrings and necklaces inspired by the California coastline; Spinelli Kilcollin, a line of linked and stacked galaxy rings, and Manastash Mercantile, which sells reworked Hermès hair accessories, key rings and bag charms that Tisch found on Instagram.

“All of the designers are from L.A. or have some connection to L.A.,” Tisch said. She added the lines are “casual, effortless, layered, textured and the feeling is fun,” which she said is so needed these days.

The pop-up shop is open today through Friday. Hours are Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tisch organizes these pop-up shops several times a year or whenever school vacations and holidays don’t get in the way, she said.