Lucchese, Wrangler Team on Western-Themed Collection

It seems like such a no-brainer that it’s surprising it’s taken this long for these two traditional Western brands to come together.

But the 139-year-old Lucchese boot brand and the 75-year-old Western wear brand are collaborating on a co-branded collection of men’s cowboy boots and jeans.

Called Wrangler for Lucchese, the jeans are a slim boot-cut silhouette with clean edging, dark ink yarn and leather patches cut and stamped in Texas. The boots are made from full quill ostrich and ranch-hand leather and include subtle embellishments such as a special Wrangler pull strap and interior commemorative laser etching.

“Lucchese and Wrangler meet at the intersection of rich legacies, time-honored craftsmanship and the celebration of Western culture,” said Doug Kindy, Lucchese president. “With Wrangler celebrating 75 years of timeless heritage, Lucchese is honored to ride alongside another Western legend.”

The Wrangler for Lucchese collection ranges in price from $495 to $895 and will be sold on the Lucchese e-commerce site.

“Drawing upon our shared Western roots, Lucchese x Wrangler celebrates the courageous individuality and unparalleled spirit of the American cowboy,” said Allen Montgomery, vice president Western and workwear for Wrangler. “We’re thrilled to have teamed up with Lucchese for such a monumental collaboration that showcases the best of the West with premium pieces that illustrate Wrangler’s commitment to the Western lifestyle.”

The Wrangler deal follows Lucchese’s August announcement of a partnership with Texas A&M Athletics and University of Texas Athletics to be the “Official Boot Sponsor” for both athletic programs.