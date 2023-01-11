×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 12, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Fashion

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Fall 2023

Beauty

Morphe Parent Forma Brands Files for Bankruptcy

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

The emerging New York label, designed by Parsons graduate Lu Chen, will debut at Couture Fashion Week on Jan. 23.

A look from Lúchen Spring 2023
A look from Lúchen for spring 2023. GREGORY SCAFFIDI

Since September 2021, Parsons graduate and New York emerging designer Lu Chen has been crafting and releasing collections for her label, Lúchen, with a meld of ready-to-wear and conceptual, demi-couture styles. Following two New York City-set runway shows in 2022, Chen is shifting strategies and leaning into the demi-couture angle of her business to present a 35-look collection for the first time at Couture Fashion Week on Jan. 23. 

“We currently don’t have stockists yet, but the shift in our strategy was heavily influenced by the continued curiosity and interest from a few key stores we hope to work with soon,” Chen told WWD of her label, which offers ready-to-wear from $270 to $1,800 and demi-couture styles (on average) from $1,000 to $4,000 direct-to-consumer. “They’ve come to us organically, appreciating what we are doing and we feel lucky they are taking so much interest and offering their input as to how we can grow our brand to fit the opening in the demi-couture market. In some ways it feels like we are already developing a partnership from the ground up.”

Related Galleries

Known for her conceptual, couture-like, gender-fluid designs (as seen from spring’s voluminous ruffled and tiered bright blue “winged” dress or fall’s layered chiffon coats and fabric-roll frocks) and theatrical-style runway performances, Chen’s decision to debut during Paris couture was also derived from finding more of an open space in the market.

“This is a huge decision for me and for our team, to move to Paris and release our first collection during couture week. The positioning of the brand before was a bit upscale — what we’ve been doing is really high-pitch of quality, craftsmanship, experimenting and refining out details, so we feel we need to define our value with a more accurate genre. We found out that demi-couture, right now, is a bit of an empty space,” Chen told WWD. “We like this demi-couture category because it offers a client that appreciates the quality and material craftsmanship of luxury fashion but is more affordable than haute couture. The customer for our demi-couture line is someone who is looking for high quality with more of a creative edge or simply fashionable clothing.”

Chen said it also presents an opportunity to purchase well-crafted pieces for those who may not need one-of-a-kind or the full customization process of haute couture.

With the couture week debut, Chen’s collection will include the brand’s endeavors to incorporate excess fabrications from prior offerings. 

“We are making an effort to reduce the environmental impact by transforming existing or ‘headstock’ fabrics, repurposing older garments and using sustainable techniques — quilting, layering, recoloring, adding embellishment to existing fabrics, etc. I’m working with my wider team on this concept of using old fabrics and reworking them to give them a new life through techniques like coding so we can deliver a uniquely new product,” Chen explained, adding that while the brand is crafted all in-house in New York, it is looking for new factories in Italy.

Although this marks Chen’s first endeavor at Paris couture, the designer is “flexible” and doesn’t want to be constrained to one category when it comes to future Lúchen shows in the brand’s NYC home, she said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

Hot Summer Bags

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Emerging New York Label Lúchen to Debut at Paris Couture

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad