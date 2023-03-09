Lucky Brand Partners With Laura Ashley on Capsule Collection

Lucky Brand has stepped outside of the box with its latest collaboration.

The denim brand is partnering with Laura Ashley on a limited-edition collection of womenswear, a 15-piece capsule that fuses the DNA of both brands with patchwork, embroidery and floral patterns added to jeans, dresses, shirts, shorts and jackets to create an heirloom feel.

“Lucky Brand is proud to partner with Laura Ashley, a classic brand with a long history of beautiful craftsmanship,” said Lucky Brand chief executive officer Natalie Levy. “This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to emphasize our combined commitment to quality, comfort and style while creating apparel people will want to love and wear for a long time.”

Key pieces in the collection include a denim corset lined in a pink floral print, midrise distressed denim boy shorts and ’90s-style loose jeans. There’s also a coordinating trucker jacket and jeans adorned with faded floral accents.

The line also features white denim shortalls with embroidered blue florals and two workwear-inspired sleeveless coverall shorts in floral prints that were pulled from the Laura Ashley archives. The collection also offers a romantic floral midi dress and jumpsuit, a tiered baby-doll dress and two boyfriend-style button-down shirts with floral patches.

The line launches March 9.

“Laura Ashley is delighted to see this collaboration come together with Lucky Brand,” said Carolyn D’Angelo, senior managing director of brand operations for Gordon Brothers and president of Laura Ashley Global. “We are excited to work with brands that continue to be inspired by the legacy of Laura Ashley. As we reach our 70th anniversary this year, it’s amazing to see how this collection reimagines the iconic heritage prints across modern designs.” Gordon Brothers acquired the British label in 2020.

The Lucky Brand x Laura Ashley collection will retail for $79.50 to $139 and will be sold starting Thursday in Lucky Brand stores and online at both brands’ websites.

A second collection is scheduled to launch this summer.