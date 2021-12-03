×
Lucy Liu Appears in Alexander Wang’s December/January Campaign

In drop one of the collection, Wang adds an opulent elevation to the ordinary, reworking classic fabrics into modern power silhouettes.

Lucy Liu in Alexander Wang campaign
Lucy Liu in Alexander Wang's resort campaign. Heji Shin, courtesy of Alexander Wang

Lucy Liu, the award-winning actress, director and artist, appears in Alexander Wang’s resort ad campaign photographed by Heji Shin.

According to the company, the ads portray the “extravagantly mundane” day-in-the life of the lead character challenging the stereotypical expectations of the Alpha woman navigating her personal and work lives. The campaign, which recognizes identity and diversity, tells the story of the Asian woman who exemplifies power and excellence.

Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu in Alexander Wang’s resort collection. Heji Shin, courtesy of Alexander Wang.

In drop one of the collection, Wang adds an opulent elevation to the ordinary, reworking classic fabrics into modern power silhouettes. Distressed moto-jacket leathers are applied to sharp suiting, trench coats and shirt jackets, giving new context to leather dressing.

Wang strips back his denim and removes excess hardware detailing. Acid washed  denim is seen as tailoring with pockets hidden through invisible zippers, and the “denim tuxedo” is reimagined in a more luxurious silhouette paired with Wang’s interpretation of modern heirloom accessories. Spandex, an integral fabric in the Wang brand DNA, is presented in evening sets, finished in a resin glaze and given ruched effect.

Lucy Liu in Alexander Wang's campaign.
Lucy Liu for Alexander Wang’s December and January collection campaign. Heji Shin, courtesy of Alexander Wang.

In the second drop, pajama dressing and workwear suiting are highlighted in new fabrics and silhouettes. Adding to the idea of homewear as daywear, bedroom staples are pushed to the street, transforming a silk slip robe with an ultra-soft lambskin leather.  Classic workwear has been reproportioned into modern suiting sets by cropping, cinching and shrinking elements of the designs.

Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu in Alexander Wang’s resort collection. Heji Shin, courtesy of Alexander Wang

Wang’s resort collection is currently available at flagships in New York, London, Beijing and Shanghai, alexanderwang.com, and luxury retailers worldwide.

