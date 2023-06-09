Ludacris to Perform at August MAGIC Show

MAGIC has snagged a big name to headline its upcoming show in Las Vegas: Ludacris.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper, actor, business mogul and philanthropist will perform at the trade show’s annual opening night party on Aug. 7.

The concert, at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World, is free to all registered attendees over 21. Doors open at 6 p.m.

“From the red carpet to the big screen, Ludacris was the perfect choice to perform at our popular opening night party to keep the energy going post show,” said Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets Fashion, owner of MAGIC. “This industry event is to celebrate our amazing fashion community and allow opportunities for all our marketplace attendees to network in one space. The new outdoor pool venue with exclusive VIP cabanas is going to create a whole new festival-like experience for our guests and as a plus, they can take the underground Tesla Loop from the convention center to get directly there.”

MAGIC and its sister shows Project and Sourcing at MAGIC will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center Aug. 7 to 9. In addition to the traditional trade show, MAGIC will host daily education and panel sessions addressing topics facing the fashion industry. At this edition, the MAGIC Social House will host Forbes 30 Under 30 recipient Remi Bader, a content creator and curve model, to discuss her experience in fashion.

“MAGIC Las Vegas is a true reflection of the ever-evolving business of fashion, and we aim to showcase voices of influence in a multifaceted industry which continues to drive advancements in accessibility, inclusivity and creativity,” Helfman said. “Remi Bader is the fresh perspective on today’s fashion and our guests can experience firsthand the revolution of fashion that content creators like Remi are leading.”