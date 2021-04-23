CUSTOM SHINE: Just as the world begins to emerge from a pandemic sweatpants slumber and starts thinking about how to dress up if ever a party scene revs up, Ludovic de Saint Sernin is jumping in with an offer of custom-made pieces made from Swarovski crystal mesh, available through an online request. The brand is dedicating a section on its website for the service to order the garments, which are made at its workshops in Paris.

“I have been working with Swarovski Crystal mesh for a while now, the material has become part of the brand’s DNA,” the designer said in an emailed statement.

The brand began using Swarovski crystals in 2018 with its “supermodel collection,” which featured “Million Dollar Briefs.” Celebrities including Solange, Steve Lacy, Dua Lipa and Doja Cat have worn the label’s crystal numbers for album covers and music videos.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin, known for lace-front briefs and skimpy tops, began confidentially filling custom orders for the crystal pieces, which can take a few months to make.

Noting that such purchases have been managed directly with clients, the designer said he wanted to simplify the process through e-commerce.

Clients placing an order will be contacted by the label’s teams to be guided through a measurement-taking process.

“Now we can satisfy a wider range of clients, on our e-commerce you can buy a Swarovski Crystal Necklace at 90 euros or the Swarovski Crystal Rainbow Dress at 13,000 euros,” the designer wrote.