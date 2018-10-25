HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Despite the unexpected wave of mild springlike weather in Italy, Luisa Via Roma revealed on Thursday it is gearing up to celebrate the holiday season.

On Nov. 15, the Florentine multibrand store will launch a limited-edition holiday collection, which includes dedicated products designed by a range of high-end brands, such as Alberta Ferretti, Attico, Diego Dolcini, Emilio Pucci, Giuseppe di Morabito, Missoni, Marni, Moschino and Versace.

The collection will be on sale at the Florence store, on luisaviaroma.com and at the brand’s pop-up store located at New York’s Spring Studios.

From Nov. 5 until the end of the winter holidays, the luxury shopping destination will feature a layout developed by designer and architect Cristina Celestino, who previously worked in collaboration with key fashion players, including Fendi and Sergio Rossi.

In particular, Celestino will re-create the house of an eclectic collector with a focus on the most intimate and personal spaces, including the boudoir, the bedroom and the studio. The space, which will be injected with a charming and cozy Christmas mood, will be decorated with pieces Celestino designed herself or which she selected from the offerings of international labels spanning from Azucena, Fornasetti and Seletti to Bottega Veneta, Emilio Pucci, Etro and Versace’s home lines, among others.