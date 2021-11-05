LuisaViaRoma, Oxfam Italia Donate Clean Water to Women in Need

WATER FOR WOMEN: E-tailer LuisaViaRoma has teamed up with Oxfam Italia, the Italian branch of the international organization operating a variety of charities seeking to alleviate global poverty, to launch an initiative aimed at empowering women in low-income countries.

As part of the “Give Water, Sustain Women” project, for each item purchased on LuisaViaRoma’s sustainable section, named LVRSustainable, the retailer will donate to Oxfam Italia the equivalent of 500 liters of water, which the charity institution will assign to families in need.

Through this initiative, LuisaViaRoma and Oxfam aim at alleviating the workload of women, who are traditionally those responsible for providing families with water, enabling them to focus more on their education and professional growth.

According to data provided by Oxfam Italia, every day women across the globe spend a total of 200 million hours providing their families with clean water. One person out of three has no access to drinking water and one individual out of two doesn’t have basic sanitation facilities. Before the pandemic, the lack of clean water was killing 830,000 people every year and 800 children under the age of five were getting sick every day.

This is not the first socially conscious initiative launched by LuisaViaRoma, which since 2018 has been collaborating with Unicef Italy to organize fundraising events through charity galas staged in charming Italian locations, including Porto Cervo and Capri. The next gala event will be held on Dec. 29 at St. Barths’ Eden Rock five-star resort and will include a live performance by Dua Lipa.

In September, LuisaViaRoma received an investment of 130 million euros by Italian private equity fund Style Capital, which acquired a 40 percent stake in the company. Earlier this month, the e-tailer announced the appointment of Yoox veteran Alessandra Rossi as chief executive officer.

See also:

Express and Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Set Out to Raise $1 Million for Charity

Joe Boxer to Sponsor Cupid’s Charity’s Undie Run

Catherine Deneuve Sells Her Designer Shoes for Charity