Omega Taps a ‘Bridgerton’ Star, Gap and Mattel’s Barbie-themed Line

IN GOOD TIME: “Bridgerton” star Jonathan Bailey has joined Omega as a friend of the brand.

The British actor appears in a solo campaign with his arms crossed and his thumb touching his face, showing off his silver Aqua Terra with a sandstone dial watch from the Swiss luxury watchmaker.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Omega family, not only because of their dedication to their craft, but also because of the ethos of creativity, kindness and brilliance that exists so profoundly in their team and the way they work,” said Bailey in a statement.

Raynald Aeschlimann, president and chief executive officer of Omega, said the actor’s “excellence was there from the start. He worked hard to earn his place on the world stage and continues to develop and evolve. These are values in line with our own. We’re proud to have him in the family.”

Bailey is an Olivier Award winner for his role in the West End production of “Company” in 2019. He has previously starred in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s first television project “Crashing,” opposite Michaela Coel in “Chewing Gum” and in the revival of “Cock” by Marianne Elliott at the Ambassadors Theatre.

He is set to star in Ron Nyswaner’s limited series “Fellow Travelers” based on Thomas Mallon’s 2007 novel that follows a decades-long romance between two men who met in Washington, D.C., in the ‘50s during the height of McCarthyism. He will also be joining the “Wicked” cast with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh.

Bailey will be joining the likes of George Clooney, Hyun Bin and Zoë Kravitz in the Omega family. — HIKMAT MOHAMMED

BARBIE X GAP: Count Gap as the latest company to jump on the Barbie bandwagon.

In the runup to the upcoming release of “Barbie,” a film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling that will open in late May, Gap has teamed with Mattel Inc., on an apparel collaboration tied to the fashion doll.

While Barbie will be the first product drop, the deal announced Wednesday will also include a series of collaborations inspired by Mattel’s portfolio of brands, which includes Hot Wheels, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, Masters of the Universe and others.

But first up is the Gap x Barbie collection, which launches May 23 and will include an assortment of T-shirts, skirts, logo hoodies, denim, button-downs and accessories as well as pet apparel. The items, which will retail for $24 to $69, feature Barbie branding and Gap’s arch typeface.

This marks one of Mattel’s largest softlines partnerships to launch since Josh Silverman joined the company in September as chief franchise officer and global head of consumer products. Silverman was formerly with the Walt Disney Company for more than a decade in its consumer products division.

The Gap x Barbie collection will be available on Gap’s website and in select stores globally, with select styles also offered through Mattel Creations, the company’s collector and direct-to-consumer platform.

Additional Gap x Mattel collaborations will be unveiled later this year, including apparel based on the number-one selling toy in the world: Hot Wheels.

On all of these products, Gap credit card holders will have the opportunity to access and shop the collections online prior to their official launch dates.

“We are excited to partner with Gap to combine Mattel’s iconic brand portfolio with Gap’s signature products,” Silverman said. “We look forward to working together to offer our fans fun, quality clothing for the entire family, plus a new way to embrace their favorite Mattel brands, franchises, characters and stories.”

“Gap’s partnership with Mattel represents two iconic brands collaborating on products that customers can wear as a family, pets included, and have fun,” said Christopher Goble, head of merchandising at Gap. “Each launch will celebrate our optimistic spirit of individuality and connection through creative expression and play. I can’t wait for people around the world to create memories with Gap x Mattel.”

Over the years, several fashion brands have dressed Barbie including Balmain, Moschino, Karl Lagerfeld and Vera Wang. — JEAN E. PALMIERI

WOMEN’S SPOTLIGHT: Nike is once again shining a spotlight on women.

On Wednesday, the company dropped a series of images featuring 14 elite athletes, trainers and other collaborators from the worlds of dance, design, style and photography to celebrate what it is calling “Boundless Expression.”

The effort is intended to highlight the company’s belief that style is a form of self-expression and wellness includes a focus on body, mind and life.

“Our ambition is to be the biggest champion for all women and girls, making them feel seen and included,” the company said. “And whether it’s celebrating all forms of or taking action to create bigger change, our commitment is to prove it with innovative, style-led products that deliver meaningful benefits; experiences that go beyond traditional forms of sport and encompass holistic fitness, and significant progress across our purpose-led goals for people, planet and play.”

This includes some women’s-specific product such as the Nike Leak Protection: Period short, the new women’s World Cup kits and others.

The photos are featured on the Nike website. Courtesy of Nike

“For the last 50 years, we’ve been both irreverent and directive — Just Do It. We’ve encouraged people everywhere to take charge and go for it,” said Liz Weldon, vice president of Nike global women’s brand management. “Today, we’re meeting people where they are. We want everyone to be able to realize their best selves across mind, body and life. And we’re celebrating all forms of movement, for all women and all bodies. We see women and girls leading change in all facets of society, and we want to be her biggest champion.”

The Boundless Expression launch comes shortly after the company received significant criticism among women for tapping transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote its sports bras. Bud Light has also faced backlash and boycotts for using Mulvaney to promote its product.

Nike executives have not responded directly to the Mulvaney issue, only commenting on the company’s Instagram page: “Hate speech, bullying or other behaviors that are not in the spirit of a diverse and inclusive community will be deleted.” Bud Light, whose parent company Anheuser-Busch lost $6 billion in value following the controversy, responded: “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”

Nike is already the largest women’s footwear and apparel company in the world with sales of $8.3 billion in fiscal 2022 and has identified the 2020s as the decade of women where it hopes to further increase its sales and reach among females. — J.E.P.

FASHION HONORS: The LIM Fashion Education Foundation, or LIM FEF, will present Jennifer Foyle, president and executive creative officer for American Eagle and Aerie, and Michele Parsons, chief merchandising officer of Kate Spade, with the organization’s first “Fashion Forward” awards.

Foyle and Parsons will be honored at an event celebrating LIM FEF’s 45th anniversary on May 10 at 6 p.m. at a rooftop location in New York. The evening will feature a cocktail party and a silent auction.

Foyle and Parsons are being recognized for their commitment to empowering the next generation of retail leaders. Both women serve on the LIM FEF board of directors and have shown their dedication to the nonprofit organization’s mission to raise and administer funds for scholarships and educational enhancements that benefit LIM College students. — LISA LOCKWOOD