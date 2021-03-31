GREEN POWER: LuisaViaRoma is taking a stand for sustainability.

The Italian retailer is the official global fashion partner of Extreme E, the new electric off-road racing series that highlights the climate change challenges faced by different ecosystems.

The Extreme E 2021 International Championship will include five off-road races in remote locations around the globe. The first will take place in early April in Saudi Arabia’s desert. This will be followed by other races, scheduled from May to mid-December, in Dakar, Senegal; Greenland; Pará, Brazil, and Tierra del Fuego, Argentina. Nine international teams, all composed of pairs of female and male drivers to promote gender equality, will compete in the event driving full electric SUVs produced by Spark Technology.

Each race will be accompanied by a range of events and conferences focused on conservation. In conjunction with the race in Saudi Arabia, Extreme E will launch the Red Sea Turtle Resilience Project, a five-year program aimed at safeguarding the green and hawksbill sea turtles, nesting on Red Sea’s Ras Barindi endangered beach.

“Using the fashion industry to support social projects that have a positive impact on the entire world has always been essential for LuisaViaRoma. This partnership focuses on two crucial issues: sustainability and climate change,” said Andrea Panconesi, chief executive officer of LuisaViaRoma, in its first sponsorship of an event in the racing world. “Each of us must become aware of them and commit to making a difference. We represent Italy and Made in Italy; we want to support the cause by showcasing the beauty of Saudi Arabia’s landscapes to invite our community to promote change.” During the event, LuisaViaRoma will also shine a spotlight on its Italian roots, along with its commitment to sustainability, with a photo journalistic project, the details of which still have to be released. Last December, Moncler revealed its support of Extreme E by providing the competition’s on-site team with uniforms including down jackets, T-shirts, sweatshirts and shoes.

Like Extreme E, Moncler aims to be carbon neutral in 2021 and use 100 percent renewable energy by 2023.

