PARTYING WITH LUISA: LuisaViaRoma is gearing up to host a two-day event in Capri next month.

On Aug.28, the Italian luxury retailer will host a party, with digital entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni as the special guest, to celebrate the launch of the “LuisaViaRoma – Window on a Fashion Future World” limited-edition book dedicated to the history of the store, which went from being a small hat shop in the heart of Florence became an international player on the retail scene.

“The store in Florence represents our window to the city where everything began with my family. Luisaviaroma.com is today our window to the world. It’s a family business which I’m proud to celebrate,” said LuisaViaRoma chief executive officer Andrea Panconesi. “Now more than ever, we need to see and have windows on a future world.”

Written by Italian journalist Cesare Cunaccia, the book, published by Rizzoli New York on sustainable FSC paper, will be available for purchase from November in a limited number of 1,000 numbered copies at luisaviaroma.com. For each copy sold, LuisaViaRoma will plant a tree in collaboration with Treedom, a website that allows users to plant trees from a distance and follow their progress over time.

The following night, LuisaViaRoma will renew its support to UNICEF, hosting the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event. The retailer started collaborating with Unicef in 2018, hosting two edition of the UNICEF Summer Gala in Porto Cervo.

“We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with UNICEF to host this new event that will have the same objective: to help those less fortunate,” said Panconesi. “I look forward to a fantastic evening that gives back to children in need.”

The event will include an exclusive dinner, a live auction, as well as live performance by British electronic music band Clean Bandit and by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

“We profoundly thank LuisaViaRoma to be always on our side. This year more than ever their support is precious, and it will let UNICEF keep supporting children and families during these critical month,” said UNICEF Italian executive director Paolo Rozera. “Right now, UNICEF staff is doing everything in our power to ensure that children do not feel the impact of the COVID-19 emergency for decades to come. We can do it, but only thanks to the support of our partners and donors. Together we must reimagine a fairer world for every child.”