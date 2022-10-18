×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Teams With Thebe Magugu for Charity Project

Business

British Brands, Retailers ‘Disappointed’ by Tax-free Shopping Reversal

Business

What Does China’s Communist Party Congress Mean for the Luxury Market?

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Collection

The singer and "American Idol" judge has been an ambassador for the brand since 2020.

Luke Bryan for Jockey Outdoors.
Luke Bryan in a promotional piece for the new Jockey Outdoors Collection. courtesy

Jockey is turning its sights to the outdoors and using country music star and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan to get the word out.

The Kenosha, Wisconsin-based Jockey first teamed with the singer and his wife Caroline in 2020 to serve as brand ambassadors. Now that relationship is expanding to cover the launch of the Jockey Outdoors Collection by Luke Bryan, a line of men’s apparel created to be worn outside.

Although best known for its underwear, Jockey traces its history to 1876 when its founder, Rev. Samuel T. Cooper, began producing quality socks for lumberjacks. This new collection continues that journey. The line consists of long-sleeve woven, corduroy and flannel shirts and shackets; a long-sleeve performance fishing shirt with vertical ventilation, rod holder tab on the left chest and a hidden soft microfiber cloth for easy sunglass cleaning; long-sleeve Henleys and crews; graphic T-shirts, and convertible, utility and flannel-lined pants.

Related Galleries

Prices include $18 for T-shirts, $28 for Henleys, $55 for the fishing shirt, $60 for a long-sleeve flannel shirt, five-pocket pant or fleece half zip.

“When my friends at Jockey first brought this up it was an easy yes for me,” Bryan said. “One, they are just a wonderful company with values that align with mine, and two, I have always been an advocate for the love of outdoors, so it was a no brainer. Once I got my hands on the product and felt the quality, I became even more fired up for this to show up in the stores.”

The singer has been an ambassador for the brand since 2020.

The collection is designed to be layered and features seams strategically placed to eliminate bulk.

“As an avid outdoorsman and already a Jockey brand ambassador, Luke was the perfect fit for this next step for Jockey, allowing us to step back to our roots, incorporate our base layer expertise and develop the Jockey Outdoors Collection, which we think will be a hit with our consumers,” said Mark Fedyk, president and chief operating officer of Jockey. “Luke was highly involved in the design and painstaking quality standards of the line. His attention to detail, demand for quality, and expectation of performance and comfort aligned perfectly with our brand pillars.”

To support the launch, the company is planning a marketing campaign created by NitroC that will include national television ads on the “CMA Awards,” which Bryan will be hosting alongside Payton Manning on Nov. 9 on ABC.

The collection will be sold on the Jockey website, in the brand’s retail stores and at Bass Pro Shops, with additional retailers added next year. Through the end of this year, Jockey will donate a portion of the sales of the Outdoors collection to support adoptive and foster families across the U.S., a cause Jockey has championed since 2005 with the creation of the Jockey Being Family Foundation Ltd. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Men's Collection

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad