Luke Bryan to Front New Jockey Outdoors Collection

Jockey is turning its sights to the outdoors and using country music star and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan to get the word out.

The Kenosha, Wisconsin-based Jockey first teamed with the singer and his wife Caroline in 2020 to serve as brand ambassadors. Now that relationship is expanding to cover the launch of the Jockey Outdoors Collection by Luke Bryan, a line of men’s apparel created to be worn outside.

Although best known for its underwear, Jockey traces its history to 1876 when its founder, Rev. Samuel T. Cooper, began producing quality socks for lumberjacks. This new collection continues that journey. The line consists of long-sleeve woven, corduroy and flannel shirts and shackets; a long-sleeve performance fishing shirt with vertical ventilation, rod holder tab on the left chest and a hidden soft microfiber cloth for easy sunglass cleaning; long-sleeve Henleys and crews; graphic T-shirts, and convertible, utility and flannel-lined pants.

Prices include $18 for T-shirts, $28 for Henleys, $55 for the fishing shirt, $60 for a long-sleeve flannel shirt, five-pocket pant or fleece half zip.

“When my friends at Jockey first brought this up it was an easy yes for me,” Bryan said. “One, they are just a wonderful company with values that align with mine, and two, I have always been an advocate for the love of outdoors, so it was a no brainer. Once I got my hands on the product and felt the quality, I became even more fired up for this to show up in the stores.”

The collection is designed to be layered and features seams strategically placed to eliminate bulk.

“As an avid outdoorsman and already a Jockey brand ambassador, Luke was the perfect fit for this next step for Jockey, allowing us to step back to our roots, incorporate our base layer expertise and develop the Jockey Outdoors Collection, which we think will be a hit with our consumers,” said Mark Fedyk, president and chief operating officer of Jockey. “Luke was highly involved in the design and painstaking quality standards of the line. His attention to detail, demand for quality, and expectation of performance and comfort aligned perfectly with our brand pillars.”

To support the launch, the company is planning a marketing campaign created by NitroC that will include national television ads on the “CMA Awards,” which Bryan will be hosting alongside Payton Manning on Nov. 9 on ABC.

The collection will be sold on the Jockey website, in the brand’s retail stores and at Bass Pro Shops, with additional retailers added next year. Through the end of this year, Jockey will donate a portion of the sales of the Outdoors collection to support adoptive and foster families across the U.S., a cause Jockey has championed since 2005 with the creation of the Jockey Being Family Foundation Ltd.