Lululemon is tweaking its China operations in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The athleticwear brand issued an update on Friday saying that most of its 38 stores in China have been closed since Feb. 3, but that some of the units are “now operating on a reduced schedule.”

Representatives for Lululemon could not immediately be reached for comment on what the “reduced schedule” involves and how many stores it affects. The company said its e-commerce site continues to operate.



“We’re inspired by the resilience and commitment of our team in China as we navigate the emerging impacts of the coronavirus,” Lululemon chief executive officer Calvin McDonald said in a statement. “The safety of our people is our highest priority, and we are adjusting store operations based upon the recommendations of local authorities.”

“Despite the current disruption to our growing business in China, we remain confident in the long-term opportunities this market holds for Lululemon,” he said.

The company said it has been working with local authorities to figure out decisions on store operations there, and said it expects to issue another update during its next earnings call scheduled for March.

The outbreak still appears to be concentrated in China, where it has sickened at least 74,675 people and resulted in some 2,121 deaths, according to a report on Thursday by the World Health Organization.

In recent weeks, a number of apparel brands including Levi Strauss & Co., Ralph Lauren Corp. and Nike Inc. said they had temporarily closed a significant number of their China stores as they responded to the outbreak.