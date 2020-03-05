Lululemon Athletica hits its latest target: equal pay for the ladies.

Just in time for International Women’s Day on March 8, the Canadian ath-leisure brand said it reached 100 percent gender pay equality throughout the company, a goal set in 2018.

“We’re fortunate to have a number of powerful female leaders throughout the company, which helped us approach this work with the utmost intention,” Lululemon said in a statement.



The breakdown of more than 20,000 employees consists of 78 percent women, including 60 percent in the senior leadership team, 57 percent of employees ranked vice presidents and higher, and 50 percent of the company’s board.

Lululemon worked with an external organization to review things like location, experience level and performance when accessing compensation.

“We’re proud that over time, that investment has declined as our programs for diversity and inclusion have become stronger. Even so, re-evaluating gender pay equity has been built into our annual plans to ensure consistency year after year for all our people.

The company has 479 stores and nine store support centers across 15 countries.