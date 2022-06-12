×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Gucci Sets Medium-Term Revenue Target of 15 Billion Euros

Sustainability

Only 21 Percent of Fashion Firms Name Suppliers, Per New Report — Can That Change?

Fashion

Ones to Watch: London Fashion Week 2022 June Edition

Lululemon Unveils Workout Hijabs

The retailer's design team consulted with “hijab wearers” to create the traditional head coverings.

Lululemon
Lululemon unveils workout hijabs. Courtesy Photo

Lululemon’s workout hijabs are here. 

Lululemon
The “Scarf-style Hijab” by Lululemon. Courtesy Photo

The athletic apparel, accessories and footwear retailer quietly unveiled its latest creation last week: Lululemon hijabs. 

The head coverings are worn by some Muslim women in public. As a result, Lululemon said its design team consulted with “hijab wearers across the brand’s global collective” to create the assortment, which includes lightweight and moisture-wicking fabrics that “offer adjustable fits and distraction-free features to support guests during their activities of choice and as they move throughout their day.”

Lululemon
Traditional hijabs are worn by some Muslim women in public. Here, Lululemon’s version. Courtesy Photo

The first two styles — the “Lightweight Performance Hijab” and the “Scarf-style Hijab” — dropped this month. The “OTM Pull On Hijab” will be available later this year. The garments come in multiple colorways and range in price from $38 to $42 apiece. 

Lululemon
Lululemon’s “Lightweight Performance Hijab.” Courtesy Photo

Lululemon follows brands such as Nike and Sweaty Betty in releasing exercise hijabs. The company declined to comment more on the launch. But the new workout gear is just the latest for the Canadian company, which has expanded into golf and tennis apparel, bags made from mushrooms, resale and at-home fitness, all during the pandemic. Lululemon is also the official outfitter of Team Canada (a role it will retain through 2028).

Meanwhile, the company continues to grow despite industry-wide headwinds. In April, Lululemon set its sights on a $12.5 billion revenue target by 2026.

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Hot Summer Bags

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Lululemon Workout Hijabs Are Here

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad