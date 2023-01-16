Lululemon Names Elizabeth Binder Chief Merchandising Officer

Lululemon has named Elizabeth Binder chief merchandising officer, a new post.

Binder, who started Monday, will be based in Vancouver and reports to Sun Choe, chief product officer.

Most recently, Boden was chief product officer at Boden, a U.K.-based global clothing company, which she joined in October 2020. Earlier, she spent 12 years at Burberry and led her team through the brand’s biggest growth years, driven by digital and international expansion, specifically in Asia. She has also held merchandising roles at J. Crew, Club Monaco and Ann Taylor.

“Throughout her career, Liz has proven her ability to bring teams together through times of immense acceleration and business expansion, and lead with clarity and vision,” said Choe. “Liz’s proven leadership coupled with an astute understanding of consumer needs will help accelerate and scale all that is possible form a product, design and distribution standpoint.”

Binder added, “I’m drawn to Lululemon for its commitment to people, and its leadership in product innovation. There is significant potential across all categories as consumers look for products that deliver without compromise when it comes to versatility, performance and style. I’m excited to build on the momentum of the brand and play a part in shaping the future of how people want to dress.”

Lululemon, the Canadian apparel, accessories and footwear manufacturer, revealed third-quarter earnings last month that showed improvement in top and bottom lines with strength in all channels. However, last week, the brand rattled investors with a fourth-quarter outlook that showed some gross margin slide even as profits were seen coming in on target.